United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $297.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.69. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $380.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.