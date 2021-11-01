Karura (KAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00011851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $134.63 million and $3.99 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00075244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.86 or 0.99829456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.12 or 0.06975996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022439 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.