API3 Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00007851 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $179.74 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

