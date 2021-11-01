Berylson Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,000. Lightspeed POS comprises approximately 4.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,541. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

