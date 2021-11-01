Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.