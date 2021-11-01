Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.7% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $461.77. 33,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,540. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.38 and a fifty-two week high of $462.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.