Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Decreases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. 5,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,448. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.