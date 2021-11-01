Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $279,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 731,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

