Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 404.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 130.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,288,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after buying an additional 167,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $235.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

