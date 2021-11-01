21,501 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:PINS opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.