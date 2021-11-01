UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,452,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,560,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $148,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

