Capital International Sarl Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

