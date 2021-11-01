Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $184.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

