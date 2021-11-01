Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

