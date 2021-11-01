Berylson Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 206,900 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000. Vimeo comprises approximately 2.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $56,000.

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

