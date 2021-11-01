Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.72 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Carvana accounts for 1.9% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,335. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,616 shares of company stock worth $143,291,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

