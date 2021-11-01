Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,457. The company has a market cap of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

