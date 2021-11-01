Berylson Capital Partners LLC Sells 78,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC cut its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 96,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $5,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,450,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,573. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

