Capital International Sarl Has $4.07 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $281.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average of $272.17. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

