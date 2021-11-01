Amalgamated Bank Has $7.69 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,001 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

