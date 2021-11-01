Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.42 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

