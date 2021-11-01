Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $77.36

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.