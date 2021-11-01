CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $104.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 381.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. CareDx has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

