Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 813,016 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.99% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

