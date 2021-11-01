BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in October

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.