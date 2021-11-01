Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Novus Capital Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

