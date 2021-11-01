Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

