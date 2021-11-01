KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYNC opened at 0.01 on Monday. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

