eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,978.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. eBoost has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $3,978.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00310093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

