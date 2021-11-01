KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

