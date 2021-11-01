Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $30,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

