Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 143,755 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,755 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

