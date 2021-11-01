ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $812.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

