Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,956 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 2.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

