Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN opened at $344.71 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.71 and a 1 year high of $360.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

