Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 62,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Southwestern Energy worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

