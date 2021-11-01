Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 62,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Southwestern Energy worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SWN opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.