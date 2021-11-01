Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

AFL opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

