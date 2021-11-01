Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 149,150 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

