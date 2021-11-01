Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 800.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

