CNH Partners LLC Invests $532,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,624,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,895,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSAC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

