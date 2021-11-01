Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 62,984 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,984 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 116.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 205.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

NYSE H opened at $85.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

