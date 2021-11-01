Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
