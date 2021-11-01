Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Rises By 67.3%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

