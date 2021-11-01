Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.