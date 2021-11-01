Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

