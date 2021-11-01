salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as high as $302.70 and last traded at $301.44, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,521 shares of company stock valued at $207,166,848 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.