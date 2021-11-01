Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 5,624 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,468.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,450.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,384.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

