Brigade Capital Management LP Sells 526,880 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Brigade Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,880 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 125,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

