Brigade Capital Management LP Has $18.01 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Brigade Capital Management LP lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 708,000 shares during the quarter. CommScope makes up about 1.1% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of CommScope worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 165.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.