Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after buying an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $30.29 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

